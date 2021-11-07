Q: Last year, I bought a freezer and recently I noticed it was making a loud noise. When I contacted the seller, I was informed that probably the noise is being caused by a build-up of ice near the fan. As a solution, the seller suggested that I defrost the freezer to melt the ice near the fan.

The seller also informed me that although the appliance is still covered by a valid guarantee, if I insist on the company sending a technician and it turns out that there is nothing wrong with the freezer, I would be liable to pay a service charge. What are my rights and how should I proceed?

A: When a defective product is still covered by a valid guarantee, consumers are entitled to claim a free remedy from sellers. This right also applies when the products purchased do not turn out to have the quality and performance that are normally expected in similar products.

In your case, the seller seems to be attributing the freezer’s problem to the build-up of ice. Since the freezer was bought over a year ago, the seller may in fact argue that it is a maintenance requirement to defrost the freezer at least once a year.

Hence, you are advised to follow the seller’s instructions. If after the defrosting process the noise persists, then you may request the seller to inspect the freezer. Since the freezer is still under guarantee, this service should be provided at no charge. If, however, during the inspection it results that the defect is the result of misuse or lack of proper maintenance, then yes, the seller may hold you liable to pay the applicable service charge.

