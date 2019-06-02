How would you judge your first few months as Ambassador of France to Malta?

First of all, let me tell you that I’m a happy ambassador in Malta. Having spent almost all my diplomatic career in the Arab World, I find it very natural to serve in this beautiful place, in the heart of the Mediterranean, so much at the crossroads of all what is at stake in this region.

On a professional level, I find a lot of interest working with my Maltese counterparts on issues such as Europe, migrations and the different crises in the region, just to name a few.

On a more personal level, I enjoy living in a country where you can find so many layers of history, culture and civilisation. I would like also to take the occasion to express my thanks for the warm welcome of the Maltese people.

Your surname, ‘Curmi’, gives the impression that you are of Maltese origin. Despite this not being the case, is it facilitating your mission in Malta?

Indeed, I am not Maltese but very happy to be considered as one of your family. In fact, this surname adds just a little to the hospitality I received in Malta. Maltese people are curious about France and the French and I really think that it’s very easy to find common ground to work together and look for shared initiatives to promote a better world, in particular in the Mediterranean.

Politically, it seems that the relationship between France and Malta is on solid ground, with the two States sharing a common vision on issues such as migration and climate change. Are there other areas where the two States could be closer?

The bilateral relationship was always good with Malta, but today, it is at its highest level. We share a common vision in many fields and it is always possible to do better. All the work undertaken together allowed us to share views and align our positions on more and more issues regarding European policies in particular. For instance, our two countries share a common goal on digital taxation, that is, that companies need to pay taxes where profit is being registered. That is a very important stance, and we will pursue the discussion about how to implement that kind of measure at the European level in a way that is balanced and harmonised.

French President Emmanuel Macron was recently in Malta for the South EU Summit. How can south EU member states – including France and Malta – contribute to a stronger Europe?

A stronger Europe needs a decisive and clear roadmap, one the European citizen is able to understand and own. A stronger Europe must be more competitive and show solidarity on issues such as climate change, defence, foreign policy or migration. A stronger Europe is needed to be heard on the international level and to promote our shared values. A stronger Europe is needed to strengthen the multilateral agenda, which is very much at risk nowadays.

Regardless of the size of each member state, it is only through our common efforts that we will be able to influence international policies.

Concerning the Mediterranean, Malta is a key partner in the French efforts to promote some hope in this tormented region. The islands organised a very fruitful forum on Youth, Education and Mobility in preparation for the Summit of the Two Shores held in Marseille, gathering 10 countries around our shared sea. We have a lot to do together and this is just the beginning.

While some 200,000 French tourists visit Malta every year, 20,000 Maltese tourists reciprocate – and most of these stick to the usual itineraries such as Paris and Marseille. Which other areas of France are ripe for exploration, and could better connectivity between Malta and France increase tourist traffic?

A total of 20,000 Maltese visiting France is not bad. But, indeed, we need to do more to promote tourism to other cities and regions than Paris or Marseille. We are lucky enough to have a very diverse country, full of touristic and cultural opportunities. The Maltese are open to French culture and patrimony, as we saw their solidarity when Notre Dame burned so sadly recently. I am ready to organise in the next coming months an event, in collaboration with the Maltese French Chamber of Commerce to exhibit the thousand and one possible destinations France.

Last April, the Maltese-French Chamber of Commerce organised a business forum, with the theme ‘Doing Business with France, then and in today’s environment’. How can the two countries achieve better commercial outcomes together?

First of all, let me express my gratitude to the MFCC. Our embassy is active, but small. It is very important for us to be able to count on the MFCC every time French entrepreneurs visit Malta or when it comes to new opportunities for French companies in Malta. There is a solid commercial history between our two countries. We have to preserve it and, at the same time, we need to do more to integrate other members in the MFCC, representing the new economy at a time where the archipelago is positioning itself on innovative technologies.

Conversation is key to strengthening relationships – and language is the basis of any conversation. What attempts are being made to increase the take-up of studying French in Malta?

Conversation is essential for a better understanding between populations, not only between Malta and France, but in general. The Alliance Française, present in Malta for the past 60 years, is already doing a lot. We can do even more, especially to keep the French language alive after secondary school. President Macron opened the subject with Prime Minister Joseph Muscat during his last visit. I seize every opportunity to discuss with the Maltese authorities – for example with the Education Minister – and look for ways to developing a curriculum in French in Malta, particularly important today that your country is an observer at the International Organisation for Francophony (IOF) since 2018.

We are also looking for innovative ways through a public-private partnership to open a class or a section in an already existing school.

There are also various artistic collaborations between France and Malta. Are such collaborations also serving as a gateway to a better mutual understanding?

Culture and arts are the very essence of the human being. It’s a language in itself, understandable beyond words and translation. Artists are the best actors when it comes to expressing deep identity and complexity. Malta is a natural place for creation given its very rich history and the diversity it was exposed to and still is. I hope we can develop more projects together during my stay in Malta. I do believe this is vital to understand each other. I would like also to widen the scope a little bit and include people of the other shore of the Mediterranean in common projects. Rendez-vous en 2020.