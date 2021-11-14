When was Quinel set up and with what aims?

Quinel was founded over 15 years ago with the aim of testing and certifying land-based gambling machines in Italy. In 2010, the company officially started offering testing and certification services also in the online gambling industry.

Why did Quinel opt to have a presence in Malta?

Malta represents an important, attractive and prestigious hub for the iGaming industry – therefore, it was crucial and strategic for us to establish our presence here.

What services do you offer – and which services are specific to the gaming sector?

We offer a wide range of services in almost all regulated markets but not only. Services include testing and certification of online games and platforms, security information, security management system audits, security audits, ISO 27001 audits, technical security tests such as penetration tests and vulnerability assessments, change managements, live studio audits, just to mention a few.

What skills – and specialisations – do such services require?

Our services are offered by highly trained, experienced and qualified technical engineers and testers and certified auditors – who all avail of continuous learning.

Given the complexity of gaming regulations, how critical are the services that you offer?

Our services are considered of utmost importance and often, compulsory. As an independent entity, our accreditations allow us to certify the quality and proper functioning of any game, platform or system according to the guidelines and requirements issued by the relevant gaming authority. Without the necessary certificates, in fact, no software provider or licensee could offer their products in basically any regulated markets. Furthermore, by attesting and certifying that a specific product complies with the requirements, we aim to protect the players’ best interests as well.

You will be present at the 2021 Sigma Europe event – what opportunities does this event present for Quinel?

We have been participating in Sigma Europe for several years. It’s an important event for Malta and the iGaming industry and it has always given us the opportunity to grow our brand exposure, meet new and consolidated business partners and, overall, to analyse and learn new trends in the industry. Quinel is ready to welcome you at stand ST50-54.