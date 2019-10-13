The first edition of the servizz.gov awards was held at Villa Arrigo, San Pawl tat-Tarġa.

During the ceremony, a total of six awards were presented to various recipients, the aim of which is to recognise the efforts and work carried out by servizz.gov agents.

Based on quality assurance and service delivery the six categories were: Best agent – Average Handling Time (Overall) on Freephone 153; Best project – Average Handling Time on Freephone 153; The agent who provided the highest quality of service in the hubs; The agent who provided the highest quality of service in the Call Centre, i.e. Freephone 153; The project which provided the highest quality of service in the Call Centre; and The agent who provided the highest quality of service at Business First.

The nominees/finalists and winners of each category were chosen based on quality assurance.

The quality at servizz.gov is monitored by a number of criteria. Key were the statistics on the performance collected daily, to ensure efficient service at servizz.gov.

The quality is also measured by quality assessments conducted monthly. Among the factors considered and analysed is the way to meet the customers, both on Freephone 153 as well as physically, in the hubs.