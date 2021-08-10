More than 72,000 visits were paid to 23 servizz.gov centres in Malta and Gozo between April and June, the government said.

In a statement on Tuesday, the government said that 14,000 visitors sought assistance with the COVID-19 vaccine certificate.

Most of the visits to 21 regional centres were in Żejtun, Ħamrun and Żabbar. The Taxpayer Service technical centre had registered 8,258 visits. There were just over 1,300 visits to the Education Centre, the other technical centre.

The government said that between April and June, 220,473 calls were answered on Freephone 153. Most questions related to taxation.

The www.servizz.gov.mt one-stop-shop was accessed 334,506 times. A total 16,957 mobile apps within the maltapps were downloaded. The most popular was the COVID Alert Malta, which was downloaded 3,678 times.

A total 11,565 e-mails were received by servizz@gov.mt, mostly in April. Servizz.gov is also available on Facebook and Instagram.