The outdoor festivities group of the Visitation parish of Għarb kept up with their programme of embellishing street furniture for the feast of the Visitation being celebrated on Sunday, July 2.

This year, the group will be introducing a set of four new pedestals at the church parvis. Their decorations have been created by Alvin Pace and set in fibreglass.

Last year, the group embarked on the renovation and restoration of the main pedestal of the square. With great attention, the sculpture works of the pedestal have been dismantled piece by piece and cleaned from paint. Pace took care of the gilding and painting of the pedestal, like he did for the new four pedestals. All the work was done for free.