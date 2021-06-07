The 14th meeting of the season, which was held on Sunday evening at the Marsa Racetrack, heralded the start of the Sette Giugno Championship for class Premier trotters.

Sunday's card consisted of eleven races all for trotters.

From the seven class Premier heats, 28 horses made it to the semi-final stage.

In the first heat, French newcomer Balzac De L’Iton (Marco Refalo) sealed its first win in Malta after taking the lead 300m from the end.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta