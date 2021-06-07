The Sette Giugno events will be commemorated at Xagħra today.

A concelebrated Mass will be led by archpriest Mgr Carmelo Refalo at Xagħra parish church, dedicated to Our Lady of Victories, at 9.30am. Mass will be followed by the laying of wreaths at the foot of the Sette Giugno monument in Bullara Street next to the residence of one of the victims, Giuseppe Bajada.

Government officials, including Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri, is expected to attend the activities.

The Sette Giugno monument was set up on the initiative of the cultural department within the Gozo Ministry. It was designed by Aaron Attard-Hili and erected by the ministry employees under the supervision of Raymond Bonello.

The monument represents the participation of the Maltese people in the uprising culminating in the dead of four victims leading to the establishment of a representative government council exactly a century ago in 1921. The monument also features details about Gozitans who took active part in the revolt.