The 23rd meeting of the season which consisted of ten races all for trotters was held Sunday afternoon at the Marsa Racetrack. Three of these races were heats that heralded the start of the ALDB Sette Giugno Cup for class Premier trotters on a short distance of 2140m. From these heats, 18 horses made it to the semifinal stage.

In the first heat, Lucky Guy Boko (Ludvic Ghigo) increased its speed during the last 500 metres and managed to take its second win of the season easily by two lengths from Dandy De Godrel (Michael Ellul).

Gambit Brodde (Rodney Gatt) outsmarted Panamera (Julian Farrugia) and Surf’N Turf (Charles Camilleri) midway through the final straight of the second class Premier heat. This Swedish trotter also managed to seal also its second win in Malta.

