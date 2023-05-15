A Sette Giugno film led by Hollywood actors is one of six films that will feature in this year’s Cinema City event at Valletta’s Laparelli Gardens.

The event, organised by the Valletta Cultural Agency (VCA), is free of charge and will take place between 5 and 10 June.

Blood on the Crown- which had also been called Just Noise and Storbju- tells the story of Malta’s first push for self-governance and the unrest on the island when food prices soared and culminated in the riots of 7 June 1919.

It features Hollywood grandees such as Harvey Keitel and Malcolm McDowell.

Last year, at the first Malta Film Awards, Blood on the Crown left as the night’s biggest winner, taking home seven awards, despite its poor reviews.

The Cinema City programme.

The film’s screenwriter, Jean Pierre Magro was also present during Monday’s press conference.

VCA chair Jason Micallef said the Cinema City event is a celebration of open-air film screenings, which also include Maltese productions. He said since this year’s edition falls on the national holiday, it only made sense to show the film.

Other films include Inglorious Basterds, The Book of Life, Merjen, Sideways, and Back to the Future.

Micallef said the choice of films being featured followed collaborations and consultation among volunteers who met and discussed which films would be ideal for all audiences.

The Agency also collaborated with students from San Ġorġ Preca College school and discussed with students to see which film would be ideal for young audience members.

Culture minister Owen Bonnici praised the event, in its third year, as it celebrates culture and film.

