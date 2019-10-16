On the 100th anniversary of the Sette Giugno riots, theatrical company AŻS – Atturi Żgħażagħ Slimiżi is staging a play titled Demm il Parrucchier.

The production focuses on Manwel Attard, the first victim of the 1919 riots. The play will reveal details about him, such as the fact that he was from Sliema, what he did for a living and give information about his family and friends.

The play was written by historian Tony Terrible and is directed by Joshua Grogan Dalli.

Demm il Parrucchier is being held at the Salesian Theatre in Howard Street, Sliema, on Saturday and Sunday at 8pm. For tickets, log on to www.ticketline.com.mt.