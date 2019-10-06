The town of Sliema was once known as the birthplace of Maltese theatre. It bred a strong and healthy generation of actors and actresses, many of whom gained national fame. The town was home to a wealth of people who shaped, influenced and contributed to Malta’s rich history.

Unfortunately, some names lose their significance. Others are forgotten altogether and enter into oblivion except for the handful of historians interested in the events they were a part of.

A plot featuring researched facts in a semi-fictional environment

This seems to have been the fate of Manwel Attard. This year marked the 100th anniversary from the Sette Giugno riots, with numerous literature published commemorating the event and the people involved. Its victims were remembered and brought back to popular conscience, but they were only remembered as such – victims. Manwel was one of them. He was the first, shot in Old Bakery Street. That much we know. But why in that particular street? What was his background? Where was he from? These are questions that require more in-depth research, and which have all but faded into the past.

Demm il-Parrucchier: 1919 attempts to answer these questions in two ways. Foremost is the production itself, by Atturi Żgħażagħ Slimiżi and staged at the Salesian Theatre. This is a brand new drama group founded by a group of Sliema youths. The cast is a blend of youths and adults, each bringing something new to the group.

The play’s script was written by the historian Tony Terribile, who devised a plot featuring researched facts in a semi-fictional environment. Attard is the main protagonist, a historical figure, as are his wife Antonia and Sir Filippo Sceberras.

Demm il Parrucchier: 1919 is directed by Joshua Grogan Dalli and runs on October 19 at 8pm and October 20 at 7pm at the Salesian Theatre, Sliema. Parking will be offered at the St Patrick’s ground. Tickets are available from www.ticketline.com.