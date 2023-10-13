Yachting Malta has reaffirmed their commitment to supporting the annual Yachting Malta Coastal Race, often referred to as the “warm-up” to the Rolex Middle Sea Race.

2023 marks 8 years of support for the race which underlines Yachting Malta’s ongoing dedication to sailing and reinforces their position as a vital contributor to the yachting community.

The race plays a crucial role in providing opportunities for crews to fine-tune their manoeuvres, test their equipment, and get acclimated to the local conditions, a few days before embarking on one of the most demanding offshore races in the world. Many teams see the Yachting Malta Coastal Race as an essential part of their preparation.

