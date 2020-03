A police raid in Cospicua on Friday led to the arrest of seven individuals over suspicions of drug trafficking.

The police said the raid by the drugs squad, assisted by the special intervention unit at a location in Triq Alessandra led to the discovery of individuals allegedly engaging in trafficking of various illicit drugs, including cocaine and heroin.

The suspects, four men and three women, are aged between 18 and 47.

The seven were taken to police headquarters for further questioning.