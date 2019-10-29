Seven cars collided in the Sta Venera tunnels early on Tuesday afternoon, slowing southbound traffic to a crawl.
An eyewitness said none of the cars were seriously damaged and there were no injuries.
The accident happened shortly after Noon.
Seven cars collided in the Sta Venera tunnels early on Tuesday afternoon, slowing southbound traffic to a crawl.
An eyewitness said none of the cars were seriously damaged and there were no injuries.
The accident happened shortly after Noon.
or
Do not have an account?Sign Up