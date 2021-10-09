Sixteen new COVID-19 cases were announced on Saturday, with the number of patients receiving hospital treatment declining slightly to reach seven.

One of those seven patients is at Mater Dei Hospital's intensive treatment unit, data provided by the health ministry showed.

On Friday, there were eight patients in hospital with one of those in intensive care.

A total of 35 COVID-19 patients recovered overnight, meaning that there are currently 263 active virus cases in the country.

Vaccine boosters continue to be administered to elderly and immunocompromised patients. So far, a total of 22,611 booster shots have been administered.