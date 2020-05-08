Seven applications for environmental permits were granted by the Environment and Resources Authority on Friday.

The applications included a request for a permit to operate a hotel at St Paul’s Bay. This permit covers various operations including the control and monitoring of the discharges to sea from the reverse osmosis plant and pools and the emissions from generators on site.



Another application covered a request for the operations of the Ċirkewwa and Mġarr, Gozo sea terminals, covering the berthing facilities, waste management, refuelling, and maintenance. The facility’s location, which is overlooking a Special Protection Area, was also taken into consideration and addressed in the permit.

Another two applications covered a request for the renewal of an environmental permit of two manufacturing plants at Xewkija and Ħal Far. These cover various operations including control and monitoring of emissions from the manufacturing processes and associated activities and waste management.

An application to operate a chicken processing facility in Burmarrad was also considered. The permit covers the management of resultant wastes and effluents from the slaughtering facility and control of emissions to air from combustion plants on site.

Another application covered the request for backfilling operations at a soft stone quarry in Mqabba. The permit addresses the waste management aspect of backfilling operations as well as various other aspects associated with site management and control.

Another application for renewal related to interventions within a Natura 2000 site was also granted. The application relates to the removal of a considerable number of alien species and restoration of the natural habitat within the confines of the Mellieħa Holiday Centre.

The permit includes various conditions aimed at mitigating the effects of the removal of alien species on the surrounding environment including ones related to control of resprouting together with the planting of a large number of specimens of indigenous species.

An accompanying bank guarantee to ensure compliance with the conditions of the permit was requested.