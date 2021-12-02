The seven nominations for the 2022 Car of the Year have been announced, with the list dominated by electric vehicles.

The finalists have been whittled down from an original list of 38 after a judging panel made up of motoring journalists from all over Europe cast their votes.

The Cupra Born, Ford Mustang Mach-E, Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6, Peugeot 308, Renault Mégane E-Tech, and Skoda Enyaq have been selected to battle for the overall win.

Demonstrating the shift towards electrification, the Peugeot 308 is the only model not solely sold with an electric powertrain.

The French firm has been winning high praise over the past few years and the 308 is the perfect example why – it looks great, has a premium interior and is brilliant to drive. To make it onto this list as the sole non-EV cements its credentials.

