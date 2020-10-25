CareMalta, in a joint initiative with Malta Libraries, is in the process of setting up seven

libraries at homes for the elderly. Roseville, Villa Mes­sina, Casa Arkati, Casa Marija and Casa San Paolo, as well as Zejtun Home and Zammit Clapp will get the libraries with the aim of encouraging their elderly residents to fami­liarise themselves with the process of borrowing a library book.

“Reading forms an integral part of our residents’ daily life and we are ever so grateful for the many books we receive as donations from time to time. Books have a special place in our residents’ hearts, especially those who love to read,” CareMalta’s CEO, Natalie Briffa Farrugia, said.

To further encourage this initiative, Horizons, the book arm of Outlook Coop, recently donated over 600 books covering Melitensia, novels, short stories and poetry to the nine homes run by CareMalta.

A delivery of books to CareMalta’s Mellieħa home.

General manager David Bezzina said the donation was part of the company’s corporate social responsibility plan to contribute to society, especially during such difficult times. “We believe every elderly home should have a library, as books are a positive source of inspiration.”

Brand new books towards this initiative will be also provided by CareMalta and Malta Libraries.

Those wishing to donate new books can e-mail Dianne Giordmaina, administrative officer, Public Library Services, Malta Libraries, on dianne.gior­d­maina@gov.mt.