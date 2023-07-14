Seven Maltese boats are scheduled to join a fleet of over 20 yachts competing in this weekend’s Syracuse – Malta Race. The race, which is celebrating its 63rd run, makes it the oldest offshore race in the Mediterranean.

The 110-nautical-mile race was conceived by John Illingworth, a famed sailor in the British Navy, and its name has been written in the annals of Mediterranean sailing history.

Co-hosted by the Royal Malta Yacht Club and the Lega Navale Italiana (Sezione di Siracusa), the race welcomes boats from Italy and Malta, eager to race in a highly competitive yet friendly environment.

Read the full story on SportsDesk...

