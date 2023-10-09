Seven Maltese who requested assistance to leave southern Israel because of the ongoing fighting will be returning to Malta in the coming hours, the Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

It said no other Maltese had sought its assistance. No request for assistance was received from within Gaza.

Hamas forces early on Saturday fired thousands of rockets at Israel and then burst through Israel's fortified border and attacked several locations, shooting people at random. Israel has reported 700 dead.

No Maltese were injured or killed.

The Israeli army said on Monday that it had regained control of all areas within Israel.

Those in need of assistance from the Embassy of Malta in Israel should contact 00972522575708; those who require assistance from the Representation of Malta in Palestine should contact 00972548992228. Those wishing to contact the ministry directly should do so on 0035622040000.