The Malta Ministry of Foreign Affairs has advised against unnecessary travel to Israel and the Palestinian territories.

It said the embassy of Malta in Israel and the Representative Office to Palestine are following the situation in order to assist Maltese who are currently in the region.

Ben Gurion airport in Tel Aviv is currently closed for civilian flights and Air Malta flights due on Monday and Wednesday have been cancelled.

Those in need of assistance from the Embassy of Malta in Israel should contact 00972522575708; those who require assistance from the Representation of Malta in Palestine should contact 00972548992228. Those wishing to contact the ministry directly should do so on 0035622040000.