The seven millionth passenger stepped foot in Malta's international airport on Thursday.

Antonia Kudatov, who was accompanied by Jayden Vella, hails from Australia and arrived for her very first holiday in Malta on KM 613 from Rome.

She was given a special welcome and presented with a souvenir to mark the occasion.

“Beyond being a celebration of passenger numbers, today is a celebration of what has been driving these numbers, namely the passion and commitment of the airport team and all stakeholders.

"Given that some 3,000 people work at the airport, the teamwork and coordination that go into the achievement of common goals are truly laudable,” said Malta International Airport CEO Mr Alan Borg.