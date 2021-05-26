Seven new COVID-19 cases were reported on Wednesday, data from the Health Ministry indicated.

In their daily bulletin, the health authorities also announced that a 60-year-old man diagnosed with the virus had passed away at Mater Dei Hospital.

It was the second virus-related death in as many days, after a gap of several weeks. The virus death toll now stands at 419.

Six patients recovered overnight, leaving the number of active cases unchanged at 69.

The number of vaccine jabs has risen to 490,524. As of Tuesday, just over 310,000 first doses had been administered, with almost 190,000 people fully vaccinated.

Charmaine Gauci, superintendent of public health, said on the Ask Charmaine programme that for various reasons, some people did not accept vaccination.

The risk of dying from the virus after vaccination was "very very low" she said with a vaccine efficacy of 95%.

People who had not been vaccinated should call on phone number 145, she stressed.