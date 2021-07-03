Seven new COVID-19 cases were announced on Saturday while three virus patients recovered overnight, as the number of active virus cases rose marginally to reach 56.

The seven new cases registered on Saturday are the highest single-day case total registered in almost one month.



The virus death toll remained unchanged at 420 for the seventeenth consecutive day.

Healthcare workers administered 2,841 tests over the previous 24 hours, health ministry data indicated.



The data showed that a total of 4,524 vaccine doses were administered on Friday. The number of fully vaccinated people has now risen to 332,650.