Seven nominations have been presented for Thursday's casual election to fill the seat vacated by Miriam Dalli in the European Parliament

The Electoral Commission said the election is being contested by Felix Busuttil, Josef Caruana, Cyrus Engerer, Mary Gauci, James Grech, Robert Micallef and Lorna Vassallo.

Miriam Dalli resigned her seat in the EP to take up that vacated by former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat in the national parliament.

Cyrus Engerer is in lead position to take the seat, as he was fifth in line after the Labour party's four MEPs.