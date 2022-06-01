Seven people were arrested on the night between Monday and Tuesday in two separate drug raids during which "a considerable amount" of cocaine that was ready to be trafficked was found, police said.

In the first operation, at Tal-Qroqq, members of the Drug Squad stopped a car at Triq Maria Teresa Spinelli and arrested a 53-year-old man who was in possession of several sachets of cocaine.

Later, they carried out their second operation at an apartment in Triq Manuel Magri, Ħamrun.

Here, the police arrested three men and three women aged between 20 and 53 after they also found cocaine and another substance that was in the process of being packed.

Some of the confiscated cash. Photo: CMRU, Malta Police Force

In both raids, the police also confiscated cash.

An inquiry is being held and two people are due to be charged in court at 1pm on Wednesday. Investigations continue.