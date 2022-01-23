Seven people died - the highest daily death toll so far, and 273 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Sunday.

Those who died while positive with the virus are three men - two aged 86 and another aged 89, and four women, aged 74, 81, 86 and 89.

So far, 531 people have died while COVID-positive in Malta.

A total 1,431 patients recovered overnight, bringing the number of active cases down to 5,761.

Of those, 93 are currently in hospital while six require treatment at Mater Dei Hospital's intensive treatment unit.

On Saturday, 285 new cases were announced and there were 100 patients in hospital, with eight of those in ITU.

Data provided by the health ministry showed that the number of adults who have received a booster has now reached 321,351.

Health Minister Chris Fearne said on Saturday that the first phase of an "exit roadmap" to gradually unwind existing COVID-19 health restrictions will be unveiled next week.

And Prime Minister Robert Abela said on Sunday that restrictions will start to be eased in the first week of February.