Blackball national team coach Clevion Micallef will have a total of seven players that will form part of the squad and participate in the World Blackball Championships to be held in Toulouse between October 8 and 15

A total of 21 countries are taking part in this major tournament where the best blackball players are crossing swords to become world champions.

Micallef named seven players who produced some good performances in the recent ranking tournaments. These are Johan Attard, Owen Amato, Clint Grima, Leon Azzopardi, Mevrick Zammit, Ryan Pisani and Dejan Grech.

Lydan Debono and Clint Azzopardi are the current World Doubles Blackball champions, a title which they won in 2018 in Bridlington.

