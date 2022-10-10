Building the kitchen of your dreams does not simply mean picking out colour schemes and materials, or replacing a couple of old appliances. Rethinking the design will not only present your kitchen with an aesthetic facelift but it will also provide better functionality and flow within the space.

In the bid to design the ideal kitchen, some may take the easy way out and stick to the existing floor plan. But, if you’re looking to maximise functionality, you need to take into consideration all possibilities available for your space.

First things first, many designers start planning their space by implementing the triangle concept. This theory states that the three most used appliances in the kitchen — the sink, oven and refrigerator should be set in a loosely shaped triangle to maximise efficiency and movement. While this theory might be strictly adhered to by some, one must also consider breaking this rule to create a space that fits their lifestyle best.

Single-wall kitchen

Also known as the I-shaped layout, this kitchen is fixed along a single wall. It’s a relatively consolidated space that does not mandate the implementation of the triangle rule, as users would operate in a linear manner. This space-saving layout is an excellent choice for compact apartments or for anyone who does not spend much time in the kitchen. Since single-wall kitchens are tight, they are severely lacking in terms of storage space.

G-shaped kitchen

This shape is designed to add a partial fourth wall or peninsula — particularly ideal for those who do not have space for an island but would like to have one. This kitchen layout works great for any size and supplies users with ingenious spatial solutions. G-shaped kitchens cannot fit cupboards on all walls, which can be seen as an advantage since fewer cabinets will make your kitchen airier.

The peninsula in a G-shaped kitchen can double as a breakfast bar or nook. However, if you’re not careful with this layout, you risk cramping your kitchen’s entryway. These kitchens can only accommodate one person at a time as they can very easily feel claustrophobic.

Galley kitchen

Galley kitchens are made up of two straight units on opposing walls. This spartan arrangement eliminates corner cabinets and gives users plenty of space when cooking.However, just like a G-shaped kitchen, a galley can only fit one cook at a time and is not the ideal kitchen plan for those who love to congregate within this space.

U-shaped kitchen

Highly fashionable throughout the 1960s and 70s, the U-shaped kitchen is finally making a comeback. While they have no additional space for an island, these kitchens boast a spacious peninsula and are great to host large families. Generous both in terms of counter space and extra storage, the U-shaped kitchen is a great choice for those who like to host dinner parties.

Rethinking design presents your kitchen with an aesthetic facelift and added functionality.

L-shaped kitchen

This highly functional kitchen works best when the triangle theory is applied and is known to improve efficiency in small areas for both cooking and storage. An L-shaped kitchen will provide you with added corner storage, meaning that you can install pull-out or carousel cabinets. While more expensive, L-shaped kitchens are more prone to visual blind spots due to wall cabinets and corners.

Open plan kitchen

Open plan kitchens are ideal for modern homes as they are connected to other areas, primarily the living and dining room. Open plan kitchens bring in ample natural light and are more versatile — they can also be used as a congregational space for families. While this can be a plus for most, it can also quickly become a disadvantage due to a lack of privacy when overly crowded.

F-shaped kitchen

F-shaped kitchens combine the functionality and versatility of U-shaped and L-shaped kitchens. This unusual layout connects the cooking area and the dining area in a way that makes movement more linear in each row. More space for cupboards and storage is available in F-shaped kitchens. However, they also need loads of space to be installed in an efficient and functional manner – making an F-shaped kitchen ideal for entertaining large parties.

While there is no perfect layout solution for kitchen design, you should always focus on your cooking and entertaining habits, along with the space available.

Written by Chiara Micallef