Nowadays, there are plenty of opportunities for students from the US to go abroad to study. One such country that students may want to consider furthering their studies in is Malta.

Indeed, any website run by one of the many colleges and universities in Malta will explain why choosing to study with them is a great opportunity.

There are many reasons you should attend university or college in Malta, and below, we look at what some of these are. However, before we look at why you would want to go to Malta to study your chosen subject, let’s take a brief look at the national education system.

In Malta, education is compulsory for all children from the age of five until they reach 16 years. Children will first attend primary school for six years before attending secondary school for five years. All State-run schools provide the children with their education for free during this time.

Once secondary education has been completed, students then have the opportunity to go to college or university, if they wish. Those who decide not to, then, may find that the kinds of employment they apply for are reduced.

However, those who aren’t from Malta will need to apply for a student visa first for a place at their chosen college or university. Again, by visiting the respective websites of the universities or colleges in Malta, they will be able to find out what the requirements are to be eligible for attending such courses. They will also provide you with a list of the documents you need to provide as part of the application process.

Which university or college should you apply to?

The university or college you should apply to should be the one that covers the subject that you wish to study. In Malta, there is a selection of both public and private facilities that students from abroad are able to apply to. Should you want to go to Malta to further your education, you might wish to consider sending your application to some top universities and colleges, which include the University of Malta, the American University of Malta, London School of Commerce Malta, Queen Mary University of London in Malta and MCAST (Malta College of Arts, Science, and Technology).

As you will soon discover, there are certain benefits from choosing to study abroad. Not only can studying abroad have a significant impact on your ability to grow professionally, but it also provides you with new life experiences. This is why we feel that there is a lot of potential in choosing to study in Malta.

But why should you consider studying in Malta?

One of the key reasons for choosing to go to Malta to continue your education is that it is located in Europe. It allows you to have easy access to the rest of Europe and the potential to be able to explore what this part of the world has to offer.

The majority of the colleges and universities in Malta are situated around the country’s capital Valletta. They are easy to get to and provide students with the right environment where to continue their higher education studies.

But these aren’t the only reasons why you should consider applying to carry on your studies in Malta.

More reasons you should attend university or college in Malta

Cost of studying is low

When you visit any college or university website you will find that the fees charged compared to those in the US are a lot lower. Plus, you may find that you are eligible for one of the scholarships specifically available that international students can apply for. If you qualify for such, then the cost of studying in Malta will be free or at a much-reduced rate.

Chance to network with major companies and organisations

You will have the opportunity if you wish to meet some major players in the blockchain, gaming, and digital banking industries. Due to the Maltese Government's continued investment in such companies, it has one of the fastest-growing economies in Europe today.

You don’t need to speak the language

There isn’t any need to learn Maltese before you go to study in this country, as it and English are used. While most locals will speak Maltese when they first meet you, they are more than happy to talk to you in English as well.

Cost of living is affordable

This island’s cost of living is one of the lowest in Europe. When it comes to renting a property, buying food, and other general daily expenses, you’ll find that won’t end up breaking the bank. On average, expect to spend around €1,100 monthly on expenses that will cover accommodation, food, transport, mobile/Wi-Fi facilities, along with any other bills such as electricity and water usage.

You will feel safe

From the outset, you won’t feel like a stranger in this beautiful country, as the locals are more than happy to allow you to become part of their community. They are not only very open-minded but also very easygoing and are more than happy to help anyone to stay in their country, to get settled. This is one of the safest places in the world where students from other countries can choose to continue their studies. So your parents will be assured that you will be okay while you continue your education.

Diverse group of students attend

Malta universities and colleges are home to thousands of students from around the world. Not only do you have the opportunity to make new friends, but you may meet some old ones from back home. This you will find will help you to make the transition to studying abroad a lot easier.

Has some of the best educational institutes

Another reason for choosing to study in Malta is that it has some of the best universities and colleges in Europe. Plus, the education system in this country is considered to be among the best. Just like other European countries, you can study to obtain degrees that are recognized the world over.

So as you can see, a good education is crucial not only now but in the future, especially when it comes to your earning potential. It is crucial that you see your studies through and graduate at the end of the course in order for you to be able to apply for the more lucrative job posts.