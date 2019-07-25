A local NGO has raised €10,000 to send seven rescued horses into retirement in countries across Europe.

RMJ Horse Rescue will send the horses to places including Sweden and Scotland where they will be able to enjoy the rest of their life in retirement.

The NGO is facing possible eviction from its stables, leaving 35 horses without a home. It had to stop taking in horses when the landlord allegedly increased their monthly rent by €700.

It made a public appeal for funds on August 2, telling its supporters that it had "built up quite a list of horses needing new homes.”

Their president, Corinne Farrugia, is hoping government land and stables in Siġġiewi, once occupied by a now-closed horse sanctuary, will be given to the only horse rescue NGO in Malta.

“We are going to be ambitious and aim to FILL an entire truck with horses which we send to retire abroad. The truck can take up to 7 horses so we are looking at thousands worth of transport expenses. We have already been in discussion with potential re-homers abroad and are confident that 7 of the horses in need of a home have found a good match. Now we just need to raise the funds. It's a big amount we know but we are over 17000 followers so if everyone just gives a little bit, we will reach our target,” they added.

The NGO set up a GoGetFunding page with the target of €10,000 to be raised by August 24. However, after a generous donation of €750 from a group of individuals, the target amount was put down to €9250. The goal was reached on August 21.

“Less than 3 weeks ago when we first put up the fundraiser, we must admit we weren't sure we could make it. We knew it was no easy task trying to raise such a large amount in such a short time. Here we are 18 days later, and the total amount has been raised and all 7 horses will be loaded onto the truck!

“We don't even know how to begin to thank each and every one of you that donated, shared and worked so hard to make this happen!” said the NGO in a second post on their Facebook page.