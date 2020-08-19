Seven residents at the Simblija home for the elderly in Naxxar have tested positive for COVID-19 but are in good health, a spokeswoman for the privately-owned residence has confirmed.

These residents are being treated within the home but have been placed in quarantine where they are being monitored constantly, she said.

On Tuesday, health authorities announced that nine of the 48 new cases were related to clusters from elderly homes. However, the names of the residential home involved were not divulged.

By the time of writing, questions sent to the health authorities and the Social Care Standards Authority, which regulates this sector, had not been answered.

However, asked to confirm a report on Lovin Malta which linked these cases to the Simblija Care Home, the spokeswoman for AX Care confirmed that seven residents tested positive during routine testing. All members of staff working with the elderly tested negative, the spokeswoman added.

As for the safeguards in place to mitigate the risks of further contagion, she said staff members were being provided with personal protective equipment.

The home was also keeping closed contact with the regulator and the infection control department at Mater Dei Hospital to handle the situation in the best possible manner.

The spokeswoman emphasised that Simblija Care Home was separate from Hilltop Gardens – where no cases had been reported - even though the two are within the same complex and run by the same company.

Earlier in August, Simblija home was closed for visitors after a resident tested positive after being admitted to hospital. Since then, residents were not allowed contact with those in the neighbouring Hilltop Village as a precaution.