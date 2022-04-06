Global startups are in a position to take over markets or create ones which have never existed before. Innovation and creativity are heavily rewarded in this space and the pay off for success can be enormous. The increase of connectivity which the internet has provided also enables scaling a startup across the globe with greater ease than ever before. The US Census Bureau has discovered that startups create more jobs more quickly than older more established companies. This reveals the incredible potential which startups have for not only financial gain but for job creation as well. They have the power to provide enrichment to everyone and not only an elite few. If you are considering starting a business or are in the process of doing so here are seven resources which can greatly benefit your company.

1. Website builders

An online presence is essential to the success of any global startup. The internet connects the globe in an unprecedented way, and you have to be able to use this to your advantage. A website builder is an easy and affordable way to start your online presence and even facilitate an ecommerce platform as well. Website builders will allow you to produce a professional and appealing website with all the bells and whistles your company needs to succeed.

2. Social media presence

In a similar vein to a website, a social media presence is a vital part of success for a global startup. Social media platforms allow you to connect with your customers in a very direct manner as well as allowing you to draw more attention to your business which will ultimately generate more customers. It can also facilitate connections with other businesses which will benefit your business in the long run.

3. Branding

A business’s brand is its identity and what will distinguish it from the competition. A strong brand will allow your business to stand out in the minds of consumers and also facilitate the creation of new business. Striking branding is an excellent marketing tool and this is true for everything from soap to ecommerce platforms. A brand will not only distinguish your business but it will be a means of expressing everything your business is about.

4. Search Engine Optimisation

Search Engine Optimisation or SEO is the practice of writing in a manner which will best drive search engine traffic to your website. This is extremely useful for creating new business and for developing your presence online. Both of which are essential to the success of a global startup. This technique is best used in a subtle way as it will perform the function of increasing your search engine traffic while also meaning that your content is engaging for readers.

5. Networks

No matter what type of business you are in, a network is always a vital resource. Communication with like-minded individuals and businesses as well as mentors and friends will lead your business to success. Knowing the right people can open doors for your business which no other avenue possibly could. In addition to this making connections typically facilitates the creation of more connections which can lead to tremendous possibilities.

6. Marketing

Marketing has changed drastically over the years but its function is as vital as ever. People need to know about your business to be able to use your business. Product or service quality alone will not be enough to take your startup to the global stage. Your business needs the exposure which only marketing can provide. Thanks to the internet there are many easy ways in which you can market your business such as social media and the creation of a website.

7. Business phone service

While this may seem unnecessary in the highly digitized modern business environment it is actually very beneficial for your business. Opening up another channel of communication between your business and world can only benefit your business. In addition to this a business phone service provides a sense of credibility which an email address or a website alone does not. For more information about business phone services consider this resource.

Photo: TRUiC

Final thoughts

The potential for a startup to capture the global market has never been greater. There is no better time to start than now. The incredible connectivity which the internet provides has made it easier than ever to connect across the globe. This connection can facilitate business which can not only fill niches in the market but create niches as well. These seven resources will help you get your global startup off the ground and into the global market in no time.