A group of organisations in Senglea have dissociated themselves from an activist group which is battling Palumbo shipyard over alleged inconveniences to residents.

The organisations, which together form the Senglea Cultural Association, say activist coalition Azzjoni: Tuna Artna Lura does not speak for them and is not representative of the broader Cottonera community.

Azzjoni: Tuna Artna Lura is made up of several NGOs and individuals who have banded together to push the Ombudsman to investigate and intervene in what they say is noise pollution being generated by Palumbo.

The coalition claimed in November that works on an MSC cruise ship were disturbing neighbours and producing a stream of foul emissions.

But those complaints have drawn criticism from the Senglea Cultural Association, which in a letter to the Ombudsman said many of the NGOs forming part of the coalition “have no judicial interest” in the matter “since some of them have nothing to do with nor are they residents of Cottonera” and others appeared to not exist.

The Senglea Cultural Association said a court had previously dismissed a similar noise pollution complaint in 2016. That case, brought by residents against the shipyard, was dismissed after it could not be proven that the noise in question emanated from the shipyard.

The association accused Azzjoni: Tuna Artna Lura of making “unsubstantiated allegations” in their latest push against the shipyard, as it leapt to Palumbo’s defence.

“Palumbo shipyard gives a great contribution to Cottonera and voluntary organisations in the area, and is beloved as a company,” they said.

“Around 5,000 Cottonera residents had signed a petition in favour of Palumbo shipyard which was presented to parliament,” the association added in its letter.

The letter was signed by Mario Gauci of the Senglea Cultural Association on behalf of Senglea Athletics, Senglea Regatta, Gunners, Banda La Vincitrice, Senglea Bocci, St Georges FC and Vittoriosa Stars FC.