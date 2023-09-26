Seven teams will participate in the newly formed Enemed Women’s Futsal League.

Futsal Malta president Mark Borg addressed a news conference and showed his gratitude to all the participating clubs who are joining the growing futsal family as well as main sponsors Enemed for their continued support.

For this inaugural edition, seven clubs have applied to take part in the first edition of the Enemed Women’s Futsal League, namely Lija Athletics ‘A’ Futsal, Lija Athletic ‘B’ Futsal, Mtarfa Futsal, Parr Mela Rockets FC Futsal, Santa Margherita AFC Futsal, Swieqi United FC Futsal, and University of Malta Futsal ACJ Group.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com