Around seven mature trees have been uprooted at the Msida Skate Park due to damage the irrigation water was having on the tunnels beneath, according to Infrastructure Malta.

On Tuesday morning the non-indigenous arbutus, melia and grevillea trees, which used to provide the only shade in the area, could be seen heavily pruned and uprooted.

An Infrastructure Malta (IM) spokesperson said when the Skate Park was developed years ago, the landscaping pits were not waterproofed or equipped with proper catchments.

“As a result, irrigation water was seeping into the tunnels, causing extensive damage to its concrete structure,” he explained.

The trees being removed were not indigenous or protected species and would be transplanted for use in other locations by specialised landscaping contractors, he added.

Fourteen new indigenous holm oak trees and other plants, would replace the uprooted ones, once the agency had carried out the necessary waterproofing works, he said.

The redevelopment of the landscaping area is part of the €10 million project to upgrade Malta’s four main road tunnels (Tal-Qroqq, Ta’ Giorni, Santa Venera and Kirkop), the spokesperson said.

Malta Skaters Association (MSA) spokesperson, Zach Perici Calascione said they had been consulted by the agency on the works and while the removal of the trees was a loss, the process was needed because of the water ingress.

The skaters had given their input on the positioning of the newly proposed planters and had taken the opportunity to ask for maintenance works to be done around the park, he said.

“We proposed for the area to be developed in a way that is more in line with Skate Park standards and for there to be a sitting area,” he explained, adding that so far the agency had been open to their suggestions.

However, others didn't take so kindly to the removal of the trees, with one person hitting out at the Infrastructure Minister on social media for the damage he was causing the islands.

"This is the scene early today when the trees at the skatepark were removed. We are governed by the most irresponsible government in history. The minister in charge of infrastructure needs to keep his day job as the village lawyer because of the damage he is causing to these islands … so sickening!" he said.

Transplanting trees during August narrows their chances of survival

Weighing in on the situation, environmentalist Alfred Baldacchino said transplanting the trees in the hottest month of the year made their chances of survival very slim.

"Transplanting is a very stressful process for a tree to undergo, and right now was not the time to uproot them, unless you want the trees to die," he said.

He pointed out this was a clear case of mismanagement, and a waste of resources, and someone should be held accountable for planting the trees without the proper waterproofing to begin with.

Upgrade to Malta Skate Park

Apart from redevelopment of the landscaping area, IM would be carrying out maintenance works of the park including repairs of chipped concrete skating surfaces and the replacement of steel copings used for skateboarding, Vella said.

The lighting of the skatepark would also be increased to make the park safer for skateboarders and pedestrians at night, and the agency was considering introducing outdoor seating areas.

All these works were being carried out after consultation with the MSA, he said.