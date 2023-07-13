Summer, or as we like to call it in Malta, Dante's Inferno, is just around the corner. It's high time to arm yourself with essential knowledge on how to keep cool and make this summer a little more bearable.

Here are some nifty tips to help you survive the scorching season.

1. You guessed it, water!

Add citrus or mint to water.

It’s a tedious and obvious tip, but it's incredible how much we forget to gulp down two litres of essential H20 a day. Make sure you equip yourself with an aesthetically-pleasing reusable bottle to remind you to keep sipping. You can even jazz it up with some citrus, mint or whatever summer fruit you fancy, just stay hydrated.

2. Keep cool with food

Opt for 'cooler' foods to keep yourself hydrated and lower your body temperature.

During summer, opt for 'cooler' foods to keep yourself hydrated and lower your body temperature. Choose fresh foods with high water content and steer clear of dishes that require turning on the oven. Lighter meals can also help reduce the heat generated within your body, keeping you comfortable throughout the day.

3. Turn up the spice

Adding a little spice to your meals can actually help cool you down on a hot day.

This may sound crazy, but adding a little spice to your meals can actually help cool you down on a hot day. When you eat something spicy, your internal temperature rises to match the outside temperature, promoting increased blood circulation. As you start sweating and the moisture evaporates, your body cools off naturally. Call it an internal air conditioner.

4. Take your clothes off

Avoid dark colours that tend to absorb heat.

We don’t mean to frolic around in your birthday suit - but do choose your outfits wisely to beat the heat. Opt for light fabrics like linen, which allow for air circulation and help keep you cool. Loose-fitting outfits are also ideal as they promote ventilation and prevent excessive heat accumulation. Also remember to avoid dark colours that tend to absorb heat (Plus, lighter colours will make your tan look great!)

5. Cool your pulse points

Cooling down your pulse points can rapidly lower your body temperature.

Here’s a tip you might not know - cooling down your pulse points can rapidly lower your body temperature. Grab an ice cube (or bag of frozen peas) and rub it on your wrists or the side of your neck, or simply dose them in cold running water. These pulse points have blood vessels close to the surface, so the cold sensation helps regulate your body temperature more effectively.

6. Use your windows wisely

Keep windows closed during the day to block out the heat.

Your windows can be your best allies in maintaining a comfortable temperature at home. It may seem like a good idea to keep them open all the time, but doing this during the day will heat up your pad in no time! Keep them closed during the day to block out the heat and open them at night to let cooler air in.

Now that your summer-survival arsenal is complete, grab your funky water bottle, throw on a linen kaftan, and go have the coolest summer of your life.

