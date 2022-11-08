Nadia Delicata

Nadia Delicata, Episcopal Delegate for Evangelisation, will on Friday, November 11, at 7pm deliver the second in a series of four online reflections exploring different perspectives of the theme of mercy, organised by the Centre of Ignatian Spirituality and Pietre Vive.

In her presentation, Delicata, a moral theologian, will explore the seven works of mercy in the Christian moral tradition. The following is the link to join the talk.

This fourth edition of reflections on faith and art has as its central scene Caravaggio’s painting Le Sette Opere della Misericordia, which is found in Naples. The elements of mercy and judgement, which seem to be two contrasting elements in faith, are beautifully brought together in this painting depicting the scene of the Last Judgement as portrayed in Matthew’s gospel.

The first of the four presentations was delivered by Giulia Privitelli on November 4. A recording of it may be viewed here.

This series of reflections is being coordinated by Sandro Rossi and Giulia Privitelli and is open to the public. Participation is free and no booking is necessary. The sessions are stand-alone, with a continuous reflective thread about mercy weaving through them all. Those who can attend even one session are welcome. Those attending all the sessions will have a more comprehensive experience.

More information and the link for each session can also be accessed through the Centre for Ignatian Spirituality Facebook page or by sending an e-mail to director@cismalta.org.