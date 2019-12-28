The seven-year old boy who was tragically killed on Thursday when he was crushed by a bulldozer has been described by a priest who knew him as a “lovely, charismatic boy”.

Nicholas Zammit, from Qrendi, was accompanying his grandfather at their family-run quarry in Siġġiewi, when the unmanned parked bulldozer began to roll down a ramp, hitting the child.

The boy’s grandfather was working when the incident took place, and as yet there has been no explanation as to how the bulldozer started moving back by itself.

Fr Glenn Buhagiar, who used to be Nicholas Zammit’s parish priest and administered his First Holy Communion, said he was shocked to find out about his death.

“I was devastated when I heard the news. Nicholas loved life. He was very lively and used to enjoy singing with the other children. He was very excited to receive his First Holy Communion,” he said.

The staff at the primary school where Nicholas was a student also expressed their condolences as they bid the boy farewell shortly after the incident.

“We extend our support to all Nicholas’s relatives,” they said.

“We will never forget you, Nicholas. Thank you for the time you gifted us. You always had a smile on your face and a positive attitude,” they added.

Likewise, the Qrendi FC nursery where Nicholas used to play football released a statement expressing its grief.

“The nursery along with the fellow children are all devastated and send sincere condolences to the family for their unexpected loss,” it said.

Members of the Rapid Intervention Unit and district police officers rushed to the scene of the incident shortly after it took place, but the boy had died on the spot.

Duty Magistrate Josette Demicoli is conducting an inquiry. Officials from the Occupational Health and Safety Authority have been called to investigate the incident.