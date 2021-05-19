Imagine running around the playground and climbing stairs every day with weights strapped to your ankles, or having your hands tied as you get up from your desk.

That is what seven-year-old Dan Miceli Demajo experienced when he stepped into the shoes of his schoolmate Eric Silvio, to understand what it means to have a muscle degenerative disorder.

Dan’s next step is to run 15km to raise funds to buy Eric an ultra-light, all-terrain powerchair that will allow his friend to “enjoy a world without boundaries”.

Eric has Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD), a condition characterised by progressive muscle degeneration and weakness.

So, his forever friend from pre-grade school has embarked on the 15km challenge – #powerforeric – in the hope that people will be inspired to support the cause and pledge donations to the charity organisation to buy one of the lightest and most advanced electric wheelchairs available.

“Eric and I have been friends since we were three. It is hard not to be his friend; he is kind, funny, resilient and always happy,” Dan said about the motivation and drive behind his initiative.

“We laugh, play and keep growing up together. Yet sometimes, we do things in new and different ways as, month by month, day by day, his muscles keep weakening due to DMD.”

Recently, Dan and his classmates at San Anton School tried an “experiment” to simulate the difficulties a person with DMD faces. They wore weights around their ankles while running in the playground and using stairs, and tried sitting in a manual wheelchair while going uphill.

Dan Miceli Demajo running to give freedom of movement to his forever friend.

They even had their hands tied and tried to get up from a seated position, without the use of their arms and upper body.



“These are only some of the challenges a person with DMD goes through and all I can say is it is super tough and frustrating,” Dan recounted.

But while there is currently no cure for Duchenne, there is hope, the young boy said.

“That is why I really wish to get Eric this special motorised wheelchair, which will give him flexibility and freedom of movement, so he can push limits and enjoy all places with his friends and family.”

Roping in classmates

Dan has already run 3km and will be carrying out the challenge whenever he can, after school and homework and at weekends, with his mother Sasha by his side.

“At one point, I questioned whether he was up for it physically, but he just ran off for a kilometre at stretch on the beach and was good to go – from no running to 15km,” she said about testing the waters to be sure the little boy could truly commit to the challenge.

Stepping through the milestones of life together: Eric Silvio and Dan Miceli Farrugia at their Holy Communion last year.

She is now also looking into the possibility of roping in the whole class to run the last 500 metres of the challenge with Dan and push Eric along with them in a wheelchair.

Eric was diagnosed with DMD – “coincidentally Dan’s initials” – when he was already at school. His class had been informed and kid-friendly books about the condition, as well as presentation by Eric himself, helped his friends understand it, Dan’s mother said.

“Although he looks well, when he falls, he now cannot get himself up without assistance. At that age, kids need to know; they may not get it,” she said, adding that Dan has been aware of the disorder from the beginning.

“He is very sensitive and caring and I had been receiving comments about how he was helping by carrying Eric’s bags. He would come home from school concerned that playing football could end up with Eric hurting.

“Children teach you more than you teach them,” Dan’s mother said. “I was impressed that he noticed someone could be slower and would slow down himself to wait for his friend.

“I realised that in my own rushed life, I do not notice that someone next to me could be struggling and need my help.”

Dan and Eric playing during breaktime. 'Children teach you more than you teach them,' Dan's mother said.

A €14,000 donation target

The starting price of an ultra-light Trekinetic GTE powerchair, which uses Formula 1 technology and has been identified for Eric, is €14,000.

And Dan has already got off to a good start, with €1,335 in donations coming in as he had just begun to spread the news of his challenge and appeal for funds.

“Wow! Such a great feeling,” the seven-year-old wrote on his Facebook page, reaching out to friends and family to help him achieve his goal to “give hope, freedom, inclusiveness and the joy of living life to the full” to his friend.

Dan’s wish is also to raise awareness around DMD, which can begin as early as two, first affecting the muscles close to the core of the body and later those at its extremities.

Affected children may have difficulty jumping, running and walking, while other symptoms include the enlargement of the calves, a waddling gait and an inward curve of the spine.

Later on, the heart and respiratory muscles are affected as well, Dan noted about the symptoms in his Power4Eric Facebook page. Progressive weakness and scoliosis result in impaired pulmonary function, which can eventually cause acute respiratory failure.

“I would like to say a big thank you to Eric for teaching me what it means to persevere even when tired, to all researchers doing their best to find cures and to my sponsor, M. Demajo,” Dan wrote.



Donations can be made via BOV account number 4002 1558 711 to the beneficiary name Sasha Miceli Demajo; IBAN MT72 VALL 2201 3000 0000 4002 1558 711; SWIFT VALLMTMT, with ‘POWER4ERIC’ as the reference.