A 97-year-old man has become the seventh patient to die after being diagnosed with Covid-19 Coronavirus in Malta.

The man had been receiving treatment at Karin Grech Hospital and was diagnosed on May 17.

The news came exactly two weeks after a 53-year-old heart surgeon became the sixth victim.

All the victims had serious underlying medical conditions.

Malta registered the first Covid-19 linked death on April 8, a month after the first virus case was reported. The first victim was a 92-year-old woman.

A 79-year-old man, died the next day and an 84-year-old man became the third casualty on April 11.

A 96-year-old woman became the fourth victim on April 25 and an 81-year-old who died on May 5.

The Health Ministry in a statement on Wednesday expressed its condolences.