QuickLets (ql.mt), Zanzi Homes (zh.mt) and QLC (qlc.com.mt) offices recently joined forces to bring smiles and festive cheer to young patients at Mater Dei Hospital’s children’s oncology centre, the Rainbow Ward.

The initiative, named ‘Make a Zanzi Wish’, was spearheaded by the QLZH Foundation, the philanthropic arm of QuickLets and Zanzi Homes.

The offices that generously donated to the seventh edition were Z360, Attard, St Paul’s Bay, Luqa and, individually, Rowan Carbone, Anna Clapa and Paul Trapani Galea Feriol.

We believe in the power of community and the positive impact that simple acts of kindness can have

Recognising the importance of spreading joy during challenging times, the offices of QuickLets and Zanzi Homes rallied together to collect and donate a myriad of gifts. The initiative not only reflects the generosity and community spirit of QuickLets and Zanzi Homes but also underscores the commitment to making a meaningful difference in the lives of those facing adversity. The initiative emphasises the belief that small acts of kindness can have a profound impact, especially during the holiday season.

The donated gifts, ranging from dolls’ house, tablets, working station and a mechanical car, were carefully selected by the children themselves, making their Zanzi Wish come true.

“QuickLets and Zanzi Homes are proud to once again give life to the ‘Make a Zanzi Wish’ initiative through the QLZH Foundation and their franchise network. We believe in the power of community and the positive impact that simple acts of kindness can have, especially for those facing challenging circumstances,” said Ann Xuereb, People Experience Executive at QuickLets and Zanzi Homes and a member of the QLZH Foundation

“This initiative is a testament to our commitment to giving back and making a difference in the lives of others.”

QuickLets and Zanzi Homes thank all the team members, especially the donating offices, who participated in the initiative, as well as the staff at Rainbow Ward at Mater Dei Hospital for their ongoing dedication to providing quality care to children in need.