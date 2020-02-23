Today’s readings: Leviticus 19, 1-2.17-18; 1 Corinthians 3, 16-23; Matthew 5, 38-48.

The injunction from the book of Leviticus, “Be holy, for I, the Lord your God, am holy”, is central to today’s Scripture readings and the condition for a better quality of life we should all aspire to.

The term ‘holy’ may not be quite in sync with our way of thinking today yet even Jesus returns to this same concept in today’s gospel when he says: “You must therefore be perfect just as your heavenly Father is perfect”.

Holiness and perfection sound utopian nowadays, particularly in the face of all the turmoil around us. Despite all the good intentions we may have, we encounter many hurdles in daily life that many a time make the noblest of our aspirations unreachable and widen the gap between what we aspire to and life as it comes across. The teachings today “not to bare hatred in your heart”, “not to exact vengeance”, “not to bear grudges”, and “to love your enemies” are quite provoking and spark in us a feeling of reluctance.

Yet they are meant to be taken in conjunction with what St Paul says that we are God’s temple and hence sacred. Which means we need to be attentive to what builds and what destroys that temple.

The issue of loving one’s enemies can be the hardest bit of the Scriptures.

Enemies can come on many different levels. Sociopaths and corrupt people can be considered enemies of society. There are then enemies who touch a more intimate cord in our being, people who character-wise generate repulsion and whom we simply exclude from our life for the sake of our peace.

The gospel was never meant to make life more difficult. Truly it seems to be against our nature to love someone we disdain or to sense any form of mercy for those whose very existence we judge to be harmful to society.

We live in a society which bears all sorts of grudges for people whom history judges as monstrous due to all the harm, violence and suffering they have inflicted on entire peoples.

I have just had the opportunity to be in the very chapel where the fourth Archbishop of San Salvador, Óscar Romero, now a saint, was assassinated 40 years ago. With him we can mention a never-ending litany of victims of senseless violence.

Though it may sound simplistic, it is a lesson of history that with hindsight, even if violence remains senseless, the blood of the victims was not poured out in vain.

Romero himself, as one case in point, affirmed it prophetically and repeatedly throughout his short, three-year episcopate that if and when assassinated, he will rise in the people of El Salvador.

Forgiving, strictly speaking, is not just difficult. It is simply impossible.

The gospel is not exacting from us something which is impossible. It provokes us to go beyond first reactions, to be wise, not to give in to the spiral of violence that irremediably damages our being.

We are not obliged to forgive. Forgiveness is something we can aspire to, but which is liberating.

Too much violence and hatred, divisions and exclusions have sickened our societies and generated disruption. People who believe they can dominate others through violence have always existed and still exist. But it is never violence that will save society.

Jesus advises: “Offer the wicked man no resistance”. This should not be interpreted as passiveness.

Jesus is boldly proposing a way out from the natural spiral of violence. He himself died and gave up his life instead of killing.

Forgiving, not bearing grudges, and not exacting vengeance are forms of giving up one’s life.

This can be transformative in life. It is the prophecy of Christian witness corroborated in so many whom we consider martyrs and whom we admire not for their passiveness but for their boldness in choosing the noblest, not what may be the most natural response to evil.