Driven by Redent Magro, Antoine Du Bourg won Sunday’s major event at the Marsa Racetrack. This was a class Premier race held on a long distance of 2640m and which formed part of the 46th meeting of the year consisting of ten races all for trotters.

Sunday’s programme included also four heats from the Johnnie Walker Cup Championship for class Gold trotters on a short distance of 2,140m. From these heats 20 horses made it to the semi-final stage.

Thirteen horses lined up for the class Premier races. As expected Antoine Du Bourg (Redent Magro) was the fastest horse at first and immediately opened a small lead from Dunbar (Cliferty Calleja) and Dandy De Godrel (Zairen Magri).

Antoine Du Bourg was unchallenged during the 2,640m distance and managed to take its impressive seventh win of the year from Aster Des Caillons (Charles Degiorgio) and Dandy De Godrel. Diablo d’Herfraie (Rodney Gatt) ended in fourth place. The winner clocked an average time of 1.15.3” per kilometre.

