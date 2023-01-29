In 1948, Ferry Porsche realised his dream of a sports car: with his team, he produced the Porsche 356 ‘No. 1’ Roadster. It marked the birth of a legendary brand and laid the founda-tion for an exemplary success story, for the Porsche legend. The sports car manufacturer will mark its 75th anniversary in 2023 with celebrations around the world and the Porsche Vision 357.

“75 years of Porsche stand for pioneering spirit, passion and dreams. We are celebrating together with people who are inspired by dreams,” said Oliver Blume, Chairman of the Executive Board of Porsche AG. The celebrations kick off with the special exhibition ‘Driven by Dreams. 75 years of Porsche sports cars’, which opened on January 27 in the ‘DRIVE.

Volkswagen Group Forum’ in Berlin and will run until 10 September 2023. Visitors will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the visions and ventures of Porsche's success story and to make a record of their own dreams and values using a digital module.

Read the full story at timesmotors.com