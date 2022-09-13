A seven-year-old boy was grievously injured on Monday after he fell down a flight of stairs, the police said on Tuesday morning.

In a statement, the police said the boy fell down a height of around one storey at a private residence at around 6.30pm.

An ambulance rushed the boy to Mater Dei where his injuries were certified as grievous.

The police said investigations are ongoing.

Meanwhile, a few hours earlier in a separate incident, a 56-year-old Qala man was also grievously injured after he fell off a parked truck.

In a statement, the police said the truck was parked at Pjazza l-Isqof Mikiel Buttiġieġ in Qala when the incident occurred at around 10.30pm. The man was rushed to the Gozo General Hospital.

Police investigations related to the case are also still ongoing.