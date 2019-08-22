Labour MEP Alex Agius Saliba has been entrusted by the Socialists and Democrats Group (S&D) with a number of appointments.

He will scrutinise the spending of public money by the European Commission and other EU institutions and agencies for the Employment Committee and will be spokesman for six reports.

His responsibilities will be to report on the performance, financial management and control of the European Centre for the Development of Vocational Training, the European Foundation for the Improvement of Living and Working Conditions, the European Agency for Safety and Health at Work and the European Training Foundation.

Dr Agius Saliba said: ''It is a great honour for me to be entrusted, as a new MEP, with such an important task. Over the years, this procedure has become a vital political tool to check how public money has been spent. Parliament has refused, a few times, to clear the accounts of various EU agencies, including to the European Commission. This decision was so sensitive that it once even brought down the Commission itself."

He has also been appointed permanent rapporteur responsible for the Radio Equipment Directive in the Internal Market and Consumer Protection Committee.

"In the next few months, I will be working with the Commission to finally deliver to consumers the long-overdue common charge compatible with all electronic equipment," Dr Agius Saliba said.

He was also appointed as the MEP in the Internal Market Committee responsible for the public procurement area and S&D liaison officer for petitions related to disability issues and employment and social affairs.