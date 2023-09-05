Bank of Valletta has informed its customers that it is currently experiencing technical issues that have impacted the bank’s digital banking platforms, certain over-the-counter services in the retail network, deposit services through ATMs, card balances as well as payment processing.

BOV’s technical teams are undertaking the necessary requirements to reinstate its services.

Further updates will be communicated through the bank’s website and official social media channels. The bank apologises for any inconvenience caused.