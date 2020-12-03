UK police have reported 'multiple casualties' after an explosion in a warehouse at a  waste-water plant near Bristol.

The blast took place in the late morning on Thursday and a rescue operation is still underway, the police said.

The warehouse is located near a windfarm.

The nature and number of the casualties and the cause of the explosion were not immediately known. 

 

